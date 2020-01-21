During their regular meeting, Tuesday, January 21, Marshall County Commissioners motioned and approved moving forward with a Court Services Study before moving forward with the proposed jail expansion. 

A summary of those highlights will be printed in the Pilot News Wednesday, January 22, followed by an in-depth report featured Thursday, January 22.

Our goal here at the Pilot News is to help our readers understand the details and data behind the decisions facing their government leaders; not limit reporting to summaries. 

Summaries can be printed swiftly, in-depth reporting takes time. 

Please keep in mind that we at the Pilot News Group do not write to persuade, but to inform. 

