Marshall County celebrated the 150th Anniversary of the Courthouse with a Rededication Ceremony Saturday morning.
Marshall County Historian Kurt Garner welcomed friends, neighbors, and residents to the rededication of the Marshall County Courthouse. “This iconic symbol of the resolve by our forebears has been entrusted to us, passed down through generations; and it is our resolve to see that it remains that symbol of pioneer spirit and pride in self-governance as the Temple of Justice, as County Historian Daniel McDonald called it, for our people.”
Garner shared that the original county historian, Daniel McDonald, recorded the events from the day that the cornerstone was laid on August 25, 1870.
The building was designed by Chicago architect, Gordon Randall, and constructed by Epperson & Favorite of Lafayette. The building was complete after almost two years of construction and was put in to service 150 years ago Saturday.
Garner read McDonald’s account from the order book of the Circuit Court, “Be it remembered, that, on the 11th day of June, 1872, the records, books, and papers of the several county offices were removed in to the new court house, just completed at a cost of $105,000. The officers of the county at this time are Daniel McDonald, Clerk; Hiram C. Burlingame, Auditor; John Soice, Treasurer; John W. Houghton, Recorder; Daniel K. Harris, Sheriff; Morgan Johnson, Surveyor; John Bauer Jr., Coroner; Hiram A. Ranck, Jonas Miller, and Henry Krause Commissioners.”
The Very Reverend John W. Houghton of Culver is of Recorder Houghton’s ancestry. Though the Very Reverend Houghton couldn’t attend in-person, he requested that President of Plymouth Kilwinning Lodge No. 149 Timothy Pletcher lead the prayer of rededication as the original cornerstone of the Courthouse was laid “under the immediate supervision of the Masonic fraternity.”
Pletcher prayed, “Let us pray. Blessed are you, O Lord our God, the Supreme Architect of the Universe and the Fountain of all Justice. In the aftermath of a great civil war, our forebears began again the majestic work of the law in this noble courthouse, dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal, and in an indivisible nation consecrated by a new birth of freedom.
Grant us in our time both here in this building and throughout that hallowed nation the grace to preserve what they handed down to us, and to set such an example for those who shall come after us, that government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth. Amen.”
Pletcher continued, “The officers and members of Plymouth Kilwinning Lodge No. 149 would like to start with a thank you to Kurt Garner, Marshall County Commissioners and Officials here today. We appreciate the opportunity to be part of this 150 year celebration. A building technique of ancient times, the cornerstone or foundation stone, was a perfectly square stone set on the north east corner of the new building which was plumbed, squared and leveled by the builder. Without a perfect starting point, it was recognized that the quality of the building would suffer through its construction and lifespan.
As methods evolved from stone to wood and steel, the cornerstone became ceremonially and largely a masonic function. Through the symbolism of ancient stone masons, their tools and their works, freemasons today are inspired to live pure and upright lives.”
Marshall County Building Commissioner Kevin Overmyer noted that the cost of $3M was an investment well worth the preservation of the historical integrity of the building as opposed to replacing the iconic clocktower with a flat roof. He recognized David Bottorff, Executive and Legislative Director of the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) who was present.
Marshall County Councilman, Vice President, Jim Masterson thanked the collaborative effort of those who made the project possible; including the tax payers. “We know that this has not been an easy thing to do as far as the monies but somehow God made it happen and we are very thankful that nothing had to be taken off this building. We are truly a blessed people.”
Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Curtis Palmer shared some of the history of Circuit Court judges in Marshall County and Linda Starr led everyone to sing, “Back Home Again in Indiana.”
The Marshall County Museum has a display on exhibit currently that explores more of the history and construction of the courthouse the past 150 years.
Garner closed with, “Thank you all, may God bless you and make His face shine upon you as we continue to seek justice, love, mercy and walk humbly in His presence.”
