MARSHALL COUNTY — The 53rd annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend in Centennial Park in Plymouth.
The carnival Mega Pass is on sale now through August 29.
The pass costs $55 through August 24.
The pass will cost $60 from August 25 through August 29.
The deadline to purchase the Mega Pass is August 29.
The Blueberry Office will be closed on Friday, August 30.
The Mega Pass is a photo identification card that allows the holder to ride the carnival rides while the carnival is open.
Please note that height and weight restrictions do apply. Those restrictions are posted at each ride.
Photos are taken at the Blueberry office at the time of purchase.
For pass holders who cannot be present, a 3x5, 5x7, or 8x10 photograph can be used.
A photograph of the photograph will be taken to print on the pass.
Mega Pass holders are required to redeem their pass at the ticket booth each day. The pass is pushed and the pass holder will be given the designated wristband for that day.
Please note that the designated wristband must be worn each day of attendance.
Carnival hours and Mega Pass times for the 2019 festival are as follows:
Thursday, August 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, August 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Monday, September 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Passes may be purchased at the Marshall County Blueberry Festival Office located at 233 East Jefferson St., Plymouth.
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The office will close at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 and will be closed Friday, August 30.
Mega Pass sales are final and non-refundable.
The pass will not be replaced if lost or stolen.
The pass will not be refunded in the event that rides are shut down due to safety or weather concerns.
Call 574-936-5020 or toll free at 888-936-5020 with questions. The office may also be contacted by email at blueberrymail@blueberryfestival.org.
The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is held at Centennial Park located at 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Admission is free. A full schedule of events can be found online at www.blueberryfestival.org.
The annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival commemorative tab will be available the weekend of the festival highlighting special features including a printed schedule of events.