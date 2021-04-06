Marshall County property tax statements should be arriving in the mail in the next few days. Marshall County Treasurer Angie Birchmeier reminds residents that the due date is May 10, 2021.
The State of Indiana has mandated that each county use a uniform tax statement. The updated property tax statement format has caused concerns with Marshall County Residents. Anyone who has a lender-paid tax bill will see a watermark on the front page of their statement that reads “In Escrow.” If this is written on the tax coupon, the resident is urged to contact their lender to ensure that their tax liability will be paid.
This year is the first year that taxpayers who are within the Kankakee River and Yellow River Watershed will see a new assessment on their tax statements. In July 2019, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed this new tax into law with the first collection beginning with May 2021 tax statements. Since the tax is required by the State, any questions concerning this assessment may be directed to the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission at www.kankakeeandyellowrivers.org.
The Marshall County Building is open to the public and we are accepting payments in our office. If you wish to pay in person you are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering while inside the building. Payments are also accepted through the regular United States Post Office via check, money order or cashier’s check. Credit or debit cards may be used online at www.co.marshall.in.us by clicking on Property Taxes (convenience fees may apply).
For the public’s convenience, the Marshall County Treasurer’s Office has installed drop boxes at both the north and south entrances of the Marshall County Building. These boxes are located between the doors, in the vestibule. The locked boxes will be checked multiple times daily. Additionally, there is an existing drop box on the outside of the south side of the building, near the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Beginning April 26, 2021, the following locations will be collection points for tax payments: All TCU locations, First Merchants Bank in Bourbon, First Farmers Bank and Trust in Culver and the Town of Bremen Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. These are just drop off locations so you will need to have your tax coupon in order to pay at one of these locations.
Residents are welcome to call us at 574-935-8520 with any questions or concerns.