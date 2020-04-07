Marshall County, IN. Marshall County property tax statements should be arriving in the mail in the next few days. Marshall County Treasurer Angie Birchmeier reminds residents that the due date is May 11, 2020.
Since the Marshall County Building is temporarily closed to the public, payments are accepted through the regular United States Post Office via check, money order or cashier’s check. Credit or debit cards may be used online at www.co.marshall.in.us by clicking on Property Taxes (convenience fees may apply).
For the public’s convenience, the Marshall County Treasurer’s Office has installed dropboxes at both the north and south entrances of the Marshall County Building. These boxes are located between the doors, in the vestibule. The locked boxes will be checked multiple times daily. Additionally, there is an existing dropbox on the outside of the south side of the building, near the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Residents are welcome to call us at 574-935-8520 with any questions or concerns. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this difficult time.