ARGOS – The Marshall County 4-H Fair continues through Friday.
The 4-H Program is coordinated through the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service Office in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Marshall County 4-H is home to over 700 4-H members and 300 program volunteers.
Our 4-H Fair is the culmination of the hard work and dedicated efforts of all of these 4-H members and leaders, and serves as the showcase for 4-H excellence in Marshall County, Purdue Cooperative Extension Service Office officials said.
To learn more about the Marshall County 4-H Program, please contact the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service Office.
Purdue Cooperative Extension Service 112 West Jefferson, Room 304 Plymouth, IN 46563 Phone: 574.935.8545 Fax: 574.935.8612 www.extension.purdue.edu/marshall