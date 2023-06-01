On Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at approximately 7:40 p.m., Marshall County Police were dispatched to the Speedway Gas Station La Paz for reports of a suspicious vehicle with the occupants possibly using narcotics. Upon arrival, Marshall County Officers Wozniak, Bragg and Templeman spoke to three subjects that were with an RV and passenger car. During the investigation, K-9 Officer Templeman utilized his K-9 partner "Bear" for a free-air sniff around the exterior of the vehicles. K-9 Officer Bear alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics from the vehicles. The vehicles were searched and the officers located approximately 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale, a small amount of suspected heroin, a controlled substance pill and paraphernalia. All three subjects were taken to the Marshall County Jail.
Maricle, Reese, and Wearley arrested on multiple charges
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
