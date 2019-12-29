KNOX – A Knox man charged with possession of child pornography and child exploitation is expected to stand trial in March, according to court records.
The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Paul Hoover, 37, earlier this month with possession of child pornography as a Level 6 felony, possession of child pornography as a Level 5 felony and child exploitation as a Level 4 felony.
Starke County sheriff’s officers arrested Hoover on Sunday, Dec. 15. He remains in the Starke County Jail on $100,000 bond.
According to court documents:
Hoover’s ex-girlfriend reported to Knox police that she discovered child pornography on his cell phone earlier this month.
During questioning, Hoover admitted to Sgt. Chad Dulin that the phone was his.
Hoover also admitted to taking explicit photos of a 10- or 11-year-old girl, who is an acquaintance.
He told Dulin he also downloaded child pornography to his cell phone.
In one particularly explicit photo, he denied being in the picture. Instead, he told the sergeant, it was yet another photo he downloaded. Paul told Dulin the man in the photo couldn’t be him since his genitalia is “very small” compared to that of the man in the picture, according to court papers.
Hoover has since been arraigned in Starke Circuit Court. Judge Kim Hall appointed Knox attorney Timothy Lemon as his public defender.
The most serious charge against Hoover is the child exploitation count. As a Level 4 felony, it is punishable by two to 12 years if convicted. The average sentence is six years.