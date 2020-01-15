STARKE COUNTY - At approximately 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Knox-Center Township Fire Department was dispatched to the Starke County Co-Op in Brems for a man trapped in a grain bin. Upon arrival, firefighters met with Co-Op employees who directed them to where the man was located. Firefighters found the man nearly engulfed in soybeans. The Hamlet-Davis Township and North Judson-Wayne Township fire departments were called for assistance, as well as the M.A.B.A.S. 201 technical rescue team from Saint Joseph County. The Knox Wastewater Department was called to remove material from around the trapped victim with a vac truck. Starke County EMS was on scene to address any medical concerns while the patient was trapped and provided care once he was extricated. The Starke County Sheriff’s Department was also at the scene. The patient was removed from the grain bin in stable condition just before 2:30 p.m. Thank you to all of the first responders and Co-Op employees that assisted.
Man rescued from Gain Bin
Tags
James Master
Leader Editor
The Leader is a weekly newspaper that covers all areas of Starke County, Indiana.
