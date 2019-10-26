PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this month to neglect that resulted in a child’s skull fracture and, in a separate case, dealing methamphetamine.
Marshall Superior Court I Senior Judge David Matsey sentenced Otho T. Pulluaim Jr, 30, on Oct. 17 to the prison term as stipulated in an agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.
Specifically, Pulluaim was sentenced to five years for the dealing meth charge and three years for the neglect count. The prison terms are to be served at the same time, according to the sentencing order.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department arrested Pulluaim in late March on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and dealing meth, a Level 3 felony.
In the meth dealing case, Pulluaim pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of dealing meth as a Level 4 felony.
According to court documents:
Pulluaim left a dependent child in the care of others between October and November 2018 and failed to check the child’s status. The child ultimately ended up suffering a skull fracture.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen approved a motion from the prosecutor’s office to seal the probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.
The affidavit, which generally describes the circumstances surrounding the charges, was sealed because the minor was identified in the court documents, according to court officials.
The child’s age wasn’t stated in the charging information.
In the alleged drug dealing case, Pulluaim is accused of selling 1.1 grams of meth to a confidential informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team in early October 2018 near a business not far from Centennial Park.
Pulluaim’s hometown wasn’t immediately clear. He lives in the 2000 block of North Michigan Street in Plymouth, according to jail records. However, his address is listed as being in Cocoa Beach, Fla., in court documents.
A Level 5 felony is punishable by one to six years if convicted. A Level 3 felony has a sentencing range of three to 16 years if found guilty. A Level 4 felony is punishable by two to 12 years if convicted.