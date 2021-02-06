Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low around 0F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low around 0F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.