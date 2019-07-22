LAKE OF THE WOODS – A man is dead after being struck by lightning at Lake of the Woods over the weekend.
John Grolich, Marshall County coroner, said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department contacted his office shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday and reported that a 65-year-old man had been hit lightning and was killed.
Grolich said Richard Eberhardt and a friend were on a pontoon boat on Lake of the Woods when a strong thunderstorm blew in.
As the pair tried making it to shore lightning struck nearby several times, according to a news release.
One lightning bolt struck Eberhardt, which caused him to collapse in cardiac arrest. Emergency responders performed CPR, but Eberhardt was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Grolich.
Eberhardt’s friend was not injured.
The investigation continues by the Marshall County Coroner and the Marshall County Sheriff’s
Department. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Grolich and Chief Deputy Coroner Les Trump were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Bremen Fire, and Lutheran EMS.