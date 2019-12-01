PLYMOUTH – An Argos man faces a theft charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars last week from the purse of a high-level city employee at city hall.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Bradley E. Watkins, 47, Monday with a single count of theft, a Level 6 felony punishable by six months to two and a half years if convicted.
According to court papers:
Plymouth Officer David Finn was called to city hall at about 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, on a report of theft.
Laura Mann, promotion of the city coordinator, told Finn she left her office on the second floor of city hall shortly after 12:30 p.m. When she returned at about 12:50 p.m., she heard someone in Mayor Mark Senter’s office and discovered Watkins there.
When Mann questioned Watkins, he said he was trying to see Senter “about receiving financial assistance,” according to court documents.
Mann told Watkins that Senter was out of the office and Watkins left. Not long after, Mann discovered her clutch missing from her purse, which she had placed underneath her desk.
Officers were able to determine Watkins was staying at a residence near the corner of North Walnut and Garro streets.
During questioning, Watkins initially denied taking the clutch. Eventually he admitted to taking the item out of Mann’s purse and throwing it in a trash bin behind the Rees Theater.
Mann told officers there should have been an envelope with $700 in cash inside. Officers found the envelope in the bin, but not the money. Watkins admitted to taking a $2 bill from Mann’s purse and giving it to his wife, but denied taking the $700.
Watkins is expected to make an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $4,500 cash bond late Friday.