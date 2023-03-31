On January 27, 2023 at approximately 1:47 p.m. the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a call from employees at First Source Bank in LaPaz in reference to a male subject in the bank trying to cash a fraudulent check. After the dispatch center made county police units aware of the call, Bremen Police Department advised they were looking for the same male subject who was successful in cashing a fraudulent check at their First Source Bank in Bremen earlier in the day. The subject in question was described as a black, male wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a black vest. While en route to LaPaz, employees at the bank advised the male subject left the bank on foot and was traveling north. They then advised that they believed he possibly got into a silver Chrysler 300 passenger car. Upon further investigation to positively identify the suspect in this case. It was learned that John McCloud had been arrested in Allen County, IN previously. A booking photo was requested, and we were able to confirm the identity of the suspect in the bank fraud was in fact John E. McCloud. A case report was completed and forwarded to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office for review. An arrest warrant was then obtained for John E. McCloud. The warrant was for Counterfeiting / Forgery, a Level 6 Felony. The bond is $10,000 cash.
Man arrested on Warrant for Counterfeiting / Forgery
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
