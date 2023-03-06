On March 03, 2023, at approximately 6:13 pm, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department obtained a call referencing that a vehicle had run off the roadway in the area of US 30 and Rose Road.
hot
Man arrested for OWI
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- ‘Sudden Saturday’ ends season for most area bball teams
- Woman arrested for OWI twice over legal limit
- Homeless man arrested for Public Intoxication
- Man arrested for OWI
- Two arrested during traffic stop
- Young, bipartisan group lead push for new tax agreement with Taiwan
- A. Petz named to Clark University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
- CMA, Culver, Glenn
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart employee arrested for theft
- Plymouth man arrested for Domestic Battery and Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Battery on Law Enforcement
- Woman arrested for OWI twice over legal limit
- Two arrested during traffic stop
- Mishawaka man arrested at traffic stop for violations
- Man arrested for OWI
- Warrant Arrest made on Culver woman
- Warrant Arrest issued on Plymouth man
- Walkerton man arrested for theft
- Laura Jones Named Director of Culver-Union Township Public Library
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.