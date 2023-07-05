On July 1st, 2023, Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a Domestic Disturbance in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The caller advised that a male had battered another male and then left the area in a vehicle. Plymouth Officer Ayala located the vehicle and 30 year old Adam Majchrzak of Plymouth, IN was placed under arrest. He was transported to Marshall County Jail where he was booked and lodged for: Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Law Enforcement and Public Intoxication-Alcohol. 

