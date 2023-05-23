Plymouth Police Officers were called to Love’s Truck Stop for a male that needed assistance. Further investigation revealed that he had an active warrant for Failure to Appear. Marty Lumpkin was transported to the Marshall County Jail to await extradition to St. Joseph County.
Lumpkin taken in to custody to await extradition to St. Joseph County
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
