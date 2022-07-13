Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury
Back Row L - R: Erin Metsker of Starke County Co-Op, Lucille “Lucy” Garcia, Devan and Chelsea Garcia. Front Row L - R: Eleanora “Nora” and Amelia “Millie” Garcia. Not shown in photo: Abram Garcia, newest member of the Garcia family.
Lucille “Lucy” Garcia is the youngest active member of the Plymouth Fire Department (PFD) Relay for Life Team. Lucy is the daughter of PFD Paramedic Devan Garcia and his wife Chelsea. Lucy has two sisters, Eleanora “Nora” and Amelia “Millie” and a new baby brother Abram.
Lucy is raising money this year in honor of her beloved grandfather Dan Rice who passed away from cancer.
Erin Metsker of the Starke County Co-Op met Lucy at the Relay for Life bake sale and fundraiser at the Plymouth Farmer’s Market several weeks ago. Moved by Lucy’s passion for helping others, Metsker approached the Starke County Co-Op to donate funds to honor Rice who was associated with the organization for years. Metsker said, “He was a great guy.”
Lucy thanked Metsker and her eyes lit up with surprise when she was told the donation was in the amount of $1,500. “That’s a lot of cookies at a bake sale.” said Metsker with a smile.
Both were beaming when Metsker presented the check to Lucy for her team.
The full feature printed in the Wednesday, July 13th edition of the Pilot News.