On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 12:33 a.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a disabled vehicle in the middle of the roadway, in the area of State Road 10, west of Thorn Road. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jose Luba of Plymouth, was heading west on State Road 10 and drove off the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a utility pole The vehicle became disabled in the roadway. While speaking with Jose, it was determined that there were signs of impairment and he was taken to the Plymouth Hospital to receive a certified blood test. The test revealed Jose was over the legal limit of .08. Jose complained of no injuries at the time, but was checked out by the Hospital for Jail Clearance. Once released from the Hospital, Jose was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was issued a bond for $1,500 and a court date of August 15, 2023 in the Marshall County Superior Court 2. 

