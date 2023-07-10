On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 12:33 a.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a disabled vehicle in the middle of the roadway, in the area of State Road 10, west of Thorn Road. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jose Luba of Plymouth, was heading west on State Road 10 and drove off the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a utility pole The vehicle became disabled in the roadway. While speaking with Jose, it was determined that there were signs of impairment and he was taken to the Plymouth Hospital to receive a certified blood test. The test revealed Jose was over the legal limit of .08. Jose complained of no injuries at the time, but was checked out by the Hospital for Jail Clearance. Once released from the Hospital, Jose was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was issued a bond for $1,500 and a court date of August 15, 2023 in the Marshall County Superior Court 2.
hot
Luba arrested for OWI
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Luba arrested for OWI
- Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
- Mattern and Doyle booked for multiple charges
- Williams arrested for Warrant after Public Disturbance in ER
- Rivera-Pagoada arrested for Operating Without Ever Obtaining a License
- O’Donnell arrested for Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon
- Lemler arrested for disorderly conduct
- Myers arrested for OWI - BAC of .15% or more
Most Popular
Articles
- Firework celebrations around Marshall County
- Mattern and Doyle booked for multiple charges
- Topel arrested for Criminal Recklessness at Jellystone Park
- Williams arrested for Warrant after Public Disturbance in ER
- Majchrzak arrested on multiple charges
- Myers arrested for OWI - BAC of .15% or more
- O’Donnell arrested for Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon
- Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant makes three arrests
- Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.