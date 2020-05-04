INDIANAPOLIS (May 4, 2020) – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, in collaboration with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging, has announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Golden Hoosier award.
“Every year it amazes me how many thoughtful and selfless Hoosiers we have in our state,” Crouch said. “The best thing about Indiana are her people, men and women who often look to their neighbors and find ways to offer a helping hand. I look forward to honoring these Golden Hoosiers for their service to their communities later this year."
Crouch said that the award began in 2008 and annually honors older Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities.
To be eligible for the Golden Hoosier Award, the nominee must currently be an Indiana resident, aged 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years.
The deadline for submitting applications is June 30, 2020, and you can access the electronic nomination form here. Details about the ceremony honoring those selected will be forthcoming.