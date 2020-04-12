INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch today announced that both Erin Sheridan and Jodi Golden will be named co-Chiefs of Staff and will share the leadership responsibilities of the Lt. Governor's Executive Office.
In her new role, Sheridan will be the Chief of Executive Administration and will oversee the executive office, financial management and operational planning. Previously, Sheridan served as Deputy Chief of Staff for the Lt. Governor.
Prior to that, she served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Auditor for the Auditor of State. She also served as a Trustee of the Indiana Public Retirement System and Board Member of the Indiana Deferred Compensation Committee. She has over 21 years of experience in state government.
Sheridan is actively involved in her local community and previously served as President of the Perry Township GOP and 7th District Director of the Indiana Federation of Republican Woman, and participated in the Bowen Institute of Public Affairs at Ball State.
A native of Indianapolis, Sheridan attended IUPUI and studied political science.
In her new role, Golden will be the Chief of Agency Operations with responsibilities including agency coordination, policy development and external communications. Previously, Golden served as the Executive Director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
Prior to her appointment to lead OCRA, she served as Executive Director of both the Illinois Capital Development Board and the Indiana Education Savings Authority. In addition, she served as a Trustee of the Indiana Public Retirement System and as Deputy Finance Director of the Indiana Republican Party. Golden began her career in the Illinois General Assembly, first as a Policy Analyst for the Illinois House of Representatives, and then as a Legislative Assistant for the Illinois Senate.
Golden has been involved in community and leadership organizations including Illinois Women in Leadership, Kennedy-King Neighborhood Association, FACE Animal Clinic, Starfish Initiative and the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee.
A native of Danville, Illinois, Golden holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations and a Master of Public Administration from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.