INDIANAPOLIS (May 5, 2020) – Today, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced that Matt Crouch has been appointed to serve as Interim Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). The agency works with local, state and national partners to provide resources and technical assistance to aid communities in shaping and achieving their vision for economic and community development.
“Matt has over 13 years of experience working in leadership roles throughout OCRA,” said Lt. Governor Crouch. “His vast knowledge of rural Indiana, and the communities we serve will provide the stability necessary to succeed during this important period.”
Matt has served OCRA since 2007, after first joining the agency as a Community Liaison. He then served as Project Manager and Senior Project Manager, coordinating several key initiatives including the Stellar Communities Program, Indiana Site Certified, Indiana Main Street Program and several other statewide programs. He was named Deputy Director in February 2017.
“It’s a privilege for me to have the opportunity to serve in the role as Interim Executive Director,” said Crouch. “I look forward to leading the OCRA team in supporting Indiana communities through impactful initiatives and programming.”
Crouch replaces Jodi Golden, who was named Chief of Agency Operations for the Office of the Lt. Governor on April 10.
A native of Indiana, Crouch holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Kinesiology and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from Indiana University. He lives in Indianapolis with his wife Misty and daughter Khaylin.