MICHIGAN CITY — Officials confirm Travis Hornett, of Waterloo, walked-away from the low-level facility located at the Indiana State Prison on Wednesday, prison officials said.
At approximately 11 a.m. the Indiana State Prison officials discovered Offender Travis Hornett missing from his outside work detail at the facility’s low-security housing unit.
Hornett, as minimum security offender, was part of an outside maintenance work crew.
Offender Hornett is a 39-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 5” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.
He was sentenced out of DeKalb County on Sept. 14 to serve a five-year sentence for the crime of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
The Indiana State Prison and the Department of Correction’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit is working with Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshalls and local law enforcement to ensure his capture and return to custody.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
If you see Offender Hornett’s do not approach. Contact 911 and forward the information immediately.