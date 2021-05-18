“Shopping locally is a concrete way to help your town thrive economically and to improve your own quality of life where you live. You start buying stuff in your town, particularly from small independent stores owned by people who live there, and all of a sudden more local people have jobs. So the city collects more taxes. Then the schools have more money for improvements. The streets get repaved, the parks department builds a new baseball diamond, and so on. With millions of dollars at stake, you’d think we’d all jump on board.” — Melody Warnick, author of “This is Where You Belong”
It is convenient to shop at big-box chains. It is convenient to sit back on your sofa and have an internet business deliver your purchases right to your door. Sadly, we relied on those big box chains and those internet businesses in 2020 because most, if not all, other small, independent stores were shut down due to the pandemic.
It’s not a shock that as the country begins to reopen, we’ve found that many of those independent stores will not be opening their doors again.
Now more than ever, it’s important that we support our local businesses by buying and eating local. The above quote illustrates the impact that supporting local businesses has on the local economy. In her book, “This is Where You Belong”, Warnick explains that by buying local, more of your money goes back to the community.
“In a study of businesses in Salt Lake City, researchers found that big-box retailers like Barnes & Noble, Home Depot, Office Max, and Target returned just 14 percent of their revenue to the local economy, while the rest filtered into faraway corporate coffers. Contrast that percentage with independent stores like the King’s English Bookshop, Guthrie Bicycle, and the locally owned Harmon’s grocery store chain, where 52 percent of revenue continued to circulate locally,” Warnick writes.
If you don't want to see downtown Plymouth with empty, boarded up buildings then we have to put aside the convenient and sometimes cheaper method. We have to buy local. We have to eat local. We have to support our local businesses before they turn into memories.
The One Book, One City (OBOC) organization is asking not just the residents of Plymouth, but of the entire county to put their money where their homes are.
At first, Warnick didn’t love where she lived. She moved to Blackburg, Virginia because that’s where her husband could find work. Instead of wallowing in her displeasure with the city or longing for the past, she decided to make an attempt to love where she lived. So, she designed experiments to see if she could love her new city.
“That would be the goal of my Love Where You Live experiments: to choose to love where I was,” she said.
On Saturday, June 26 the One Book, One City will be hosting a block party celebrating Plymouth and all it has to offer. There will be games, music, dance performances, and other activities. It’ll be located in River Park Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At the end of the event, there will be a drawing for winners of a BINGO challenge. This challenge is designed by OBOC as a “Love Where You Live Challenge”. The goal is to open our eyes to the businesses we have locally and explore ways we can connect with our community through investing in our local businesses and in service and volunteering throughout Plymouth.
The challenge went live on Monday, May 17 and will continue until Friday, June 25.
The rules are simple. Stop by any of the local businesses listed on the BINGO card. Purchase an item. Have the owners mark off their square with their initials and stamp. When you have checked off eight squares, drop off the card at the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce or the Plymouth Public Library by Friday, June 25. You will have to list your name, phone number, and date of completion. Once you drop your card off, pick up another and continue supporting local businesses. Prizes
There are two BINGO cards available. There is the “Out & About” challenge card that has local businesses from all around the City of Plymouth. There is also the “Downtown & Beyond” card that has local businesses located in the Plymouth downtown area.
BINGO cards can be picked up at the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, Plymouth Public Library, and at some of the participating businesses.
Hopefully, by the end of June, you too will love where you live.
The One Book, One City Committee is comprised of members of the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, Marshall County Tourism, Marshall County Museum and Historical Society, Plymouth Park and Recreation Department, Heartland Artists Gallery, the Plymouth Public Library, and the Pilot News.
For more information about One Book, One City and all of the events that are going to be held, visit the Facebook Page @PlymouthOneBookOneCity.