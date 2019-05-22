Indoor cats need collars too

Hope as we may that they don't get out, proper identification can help reunite you with your lost pet if they do happen to get loose. A recent photo of all your pets can help friends and neighbors to be on the lookout. 

 Jamie Fleury

Lost Pet Prep

Though we try to avoid losing track of our furry friends, it does happen. There are times when a technician working on our heating or cooling units has to enter and re-enter the house giving sly felines a chance to slip under their feet undetected as they open the door.

As dogs age, their vision and hearing can start to fail and they begin to wander. A number of reasons can contribute to the loss of a pet, which can be very stressful for the owner and their pet. 

Read some tips on how to prepare for a lost pet event and aid in a speedy, safe reunion in tomorrow's Pilot News. 

