On July 29, 2023 Officers with Plymouth Police Department conducted a traffic stop on State Road 17, near Glenn Overmyer Drive.  The driver of the vehicle, Marvin Lopez-Espinal was found to be operating the vehicle without ever having received a license. Marvin also had an outstanding arrest warrant for Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License.  Once at the Marshall County Jail, Marvin was found to be in possession of a fraudulent Indiana Identification Card. Marvin was lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Counterfeit Government Issued Identification card, Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, and an outstanding arrest warrant.  

Tags

Recommended for you