On July 6th, 2023 around 4:32 p.m. Plymouth Police Officer Ayala was checking on a male in front of the Tobacco Vape Store on 1913 N. Michigan Street. While speaking to forty-seven year old Jeffrey Looney of Goshen, IN, it was discovered that Jeffrey had an active misdemeanor warrant out of Fulton County, IN for failure to appear. Jeffrey was later transported to Fulton County Jail by Marshall County Jail staff. 

