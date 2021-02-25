Denver – Yesterday, troopers from the Indiana State Police Peru Post received information that Jaclyn Beebout, 41, Logansport, IN, who was wanted on two separate arrest warrants, was staying at a home on 367 E. Harrison Street, Denver, IN. The warrants were issued from Cass County, IN. One warrant was for revocation of bond for possession of methamphetamine and an additional warrant for failure to report human remains.
Wednesday at approximately 2:12 a.m., Trooper Andrew Baldwin, Trooper Chad Babbs, and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Wolfe went to the Denver home to serve the warrants. Beebout was taken into custody without incident. She was incarcerated in the Cass County Jail.