LAKEVILLE—The Union-North School Board discussed a couple items at their meeting on Jan. 10 that will allow for future property expansion and maintenance of LaVille schools.
Retired board member Larry Ort reported to the board regarding two parcels of land, 2.8 acres and 11 acres respectively, adjacent to the high school that would be a benefit to the school corporation to own. After multiple attempts, Ort was able to convince the property owner to sign a purchase agreement on Jan. 7.
The board also discussed an action item of continuing conversations with Gibraltar Design about upcoming renovations at LaVille Schools. This has been an on-going relationship for months, but the board had to approve a continuation of the partnership to discuss further details about the full scope and timeline of the project. “This is your basic standard agreement that allows for us to hold the more detailed conversations about the upcoming relations with Gibralter so that the previous work can all get done,” explained Superintendent Dr. Angela Piazza.
Before voting, the board discussed the matter and several board members expressed discontent with Gibralter’s management of the project and their interpersonal skills as they have worked with Union-North. One board member went so far as to call them “condescending.”
A majority of the board voted to approve the agreement only because of how much work has already been put into the project, and how much more money it would cost to start from scratch. “If we have another big project and we’re starting something new, then we can go with someone else. But we are so far into this right now that, from my perspective, it’s best go with them,” said Board President Karmen Eash.
Board member Tom Smith agreed with the rest of the board’s assessment. “If we go forward with this with Gibralter, there are no more excuses whatsoever. We’ve heard enough.” He also recommended that the board agree to continue with Gibralter but also send a letter to them explaining the board’s expectations going forward.