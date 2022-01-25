PLYMOUTH—The Plymouth Muncipal Airport is looking into options to take care of ice build-up on the runway. Currently, there is no recourse of action. However, airport manager Bill Sheley suggested purchasing sand, which could be heated and then spread on the runway, providing the necessary friction and warmth to break up the problem. He also that he was looking for a sand spreader attachment for the airport’s dump truck. “I was expecting $15,000 to $20,000 or more… but it’s more like $5,000 or $6,000,” he reported to the Aviation Commission.
Sheley pointed out that hazardous runway winter conditions are an annual affair for Plymouth. “Every year, we have at least one week where we have ice on the runway and there’s nothing we can do about it,” he explained. “Every year that we’ve had these ice events, I’ve had to live with it and put out a note that it’s there so people can be aware and make their own decisions.” Unfortunately, this means that the airport has not been able to receive as many corporate flights as they would otherwise.
He went on to explain that he was still looking for good options for a sand spreader, and that he would present his findings as soon as he had pricing.