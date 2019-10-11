KNOX – Mayor Dennis Estok informed the Knox City Council during its meeting on Sept. 24 that the city has purchased the Moose Lodge located across from the County Courthouse. They closed on the building the following Thursday.
“It’s going through the Redevelopment Commission with the TIFF money. Because they can be a little bit more flexible,” Estok said.
According to the mayor, the purpose of purchasing the building was to secure the location for future land use. He did say that the city might entertain leasing or using the building until “the time comes” for something other than a “parking