PLYMOUTH—Sean Surrisi, city attorney, reported to the redevelopment commission that the Bardwell Aquatic Center lawsuit claims are finally coming to settlement. This facility, which is located on Miller Dr., is a 10-lane pool with two diving boards and event venue that was built, in part, to provide the high school with a pool, but is also open to the public for open swims, parties, and swimming lessons.
The original bid that was accepted for the construction of this building came from Michael Kinder & Sons (MKS), a contractor based in Ft. Wayne. However, after a series of events, the partnership between the town and the contractor unraveled due to a dispute over project costs. “In late 2017, there began a dispute with Michael Kinder that they were no longer able to deliver the project for the price that they had originally stated and that all the financing had been built around,” said Surrisi at the Redevelopment Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Eventually, Plymouth felt it necessary to back out of the contractor and chose another bid. MKS filed suit in March, 2018, to which the Redevelopment Commission filed counter-claims.
After litigation in the court of appeals, both parties are willing to end litigation after both Surrisi and MKS’ attorney have agreed on and approved of the settlement language. As a portion of that, the Redevelopment Commission has agreed to pay MKS $5,000. As the city’s legal counsel, he recommended that the commission approve the settlement.