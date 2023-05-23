The following students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s list at Trine University. Isabella Didonna, Knox, a biomedical engineering major; Amanda Dines, Etna Green, a criminal justice major, and Colten Kitchen, Bremen, a management major. To earn this distinction, students must complete at least 12 hours and have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.749.
Local Trine University students earn academic distinction
Angela Cornell
