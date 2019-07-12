AREA — New officers were installed recently for the local Zeta Eta chapter of Tri Kappa. Left to right: President Debbie Mix, Vice President Rhonda Cavinder, Recording Secretary Melba Shilling, Corresponding Secretary Karen Stout, and Treasurer Colleen McCarthy. Tri Kappa is a philanthropic organization in Indiana promoting charity, culture, and education. One of the last orders of business for the past fiscal year was donating $7275 for Scholarships for the three local schools, music and art awards, and Knox Band drum major camp. Tri Kappa continues to raise money for scholarships, camps, etc., with events such as the Snocone booth at the Starke County 4-H Fair.
Local Tri Kappa names new officers
James Master
Leader Editor
The Leader is a weekly newspaper that covers all areas of Starke County, Indiana.
