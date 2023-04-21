NORTH MANCHESTER, IN—For the fifth time in a row, Manchester University Esports (MUES) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team brought home the Great Lakes Esports Conference (GLEC) championship. Members of the team include Duncan Burns of Walkerton and Dylan Hines of Bremen. Burns is majoring in Software Engineering and graduated from John Glenn High School. Hines is a majoring in Communication Studies and graduated from Bremen High School.
Local students help MU E-Sports team bring home conference championship
