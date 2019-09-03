STATEHOUSE – Area legislators today announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families that have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the impact these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. In the past 40 years, more than 5,500 farms have received the honor.
Represented by State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Bremen) and State Reps. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) and Curt Nisly (R-Milford), three locally owned farms were honored at the Indiana State Fair with a Centennial Award:
- The Norris farm in Marshall County;
- The Stanley Weiss farm in Marshall County; and
- The Umbaugh farm in Elkhart County.
“Family farms play an important role in Indiana’s agriculture heritage and industry, contributing more than $31 billion to our state’s economy,” Mishler said. “Congratulations to the local farms recognized today for their remarkable achievement of operating a family farm for more than a century.”
“The agriculture industry has always played a significant role in our state’s economy and history,” Jordan said. “The perseverance of these farm families continues the strong Hoosier tradition. We are so grateful for these hardworking families.”
“Farming is woven into the fabric of Indiana’s history and continues to be a vital part of our state’s economy,” Nisly said. “Local, family-owned operations like this help keep that tradition alive while supporting our communities and state.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years respectively.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year – one at the Statehouse in March and one at the State Fair in August. To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.