An accident that occurred on State Road 39 Monday morning proved fatal for one of the drivers involved.
Authorities report that shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, the Starke County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the intersection of SR 39 and County Road 800 South for a traffic accident involving two vehicles.
The preliminary investigation reportedly showed that a GMC Canyon, driven by 51-year-old Raymond Edward Senesac, of North Judson, was traveling westbound on 800 South, approaching the SR 39 intersection when he apparently failed to come to a stop. A passenger, 25-year-old Trenton Christopher Wilson, was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 46-year-old Javier Miranda Arredondo, of Monticello, was traveling southbound on SR 39 and was approaching County Road 800 South when Senesac’s vehicle began to enter the intersection, subsequently resulting in a collision.
Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin reports that Senesac was pronounced deceased at the scene while Wilson and Arredondo were both transported to hospitals for treatment.
Officials from the North Judson-Wayne Township Fire Department shared that they worked to set up a landing zone for the Lutheran Air helicopter that responded to the crash.
As of Monday, the incident remained under investigation.