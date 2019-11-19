INDIANAPOLIS – Teachers with the John Glenn School Corp. were among the estimated 15,000 educators who descended on the Statehouse on Tuesday – Red for Ed Day – to lobby for greater funding for public education.
Plymouth, Culver and North Judson-San Pierre closed for the day because administrators feared they would not have enough substitute teachers to cover the number of educators who were expected to call in absent so they could attend the rally in Indianapolis. Most – if not all – of the other school districts in Marshall, Starke and southern St. Joseph counties had delegations that attended the event.
Alex Lute, a Spanish teacher at Culver Community Middle-High School, previously said there are several issues at stake for educators.
Lute, who is a member of the Culver Community Teachers Association and the Indiana State Teachers Association Political Action Committee, said educators are fighting for increased pay and several issues they feel are burdensome to education.
Culver schools had an e-learning day on Tuesday.
“We have decided to do this because we as a corporation support the four main goals of the ISTA,” Lute said in an email forwarded by Superintendent Karen Shuman. “Those goals are at least a $60,000 average teacher salary – Indiana is currently the lowest in the Midwest, repeal the 15-hour externship requirement for teaching licenses, hold fully harmless students, teachers and schools regarding the ILearn scores, and halt the ‘post-graduation status’ as a means (to) grade schools.
“We want our schools funded at a rate that we can provide a rich, rigorous education to all of our students,” Lute continues in the email. “I want to emphasize that this is not a partisan event, we at ISTA and IPACE are willing to work with any political party in favor of fully funded public schools.”
The timing of Tuesday’s rally was no mistake. The Red for Education Day coincided with the Organization Day to begin the 2020 Indiana state legislative session.
The Pilot News will have more coverage from Tuesday’s Red for Ed Day in Wednesday and Thursday’s editions. To support community journalism, call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or online edition.