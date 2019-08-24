HAMLET — Dr. Don Harman expressed deep gratitude to First Source Bank and Monte Tires for donating enough battery-powered reflectors for each elementary student for the 2019-2020 school year, with several leftover.
“We’re going to give them to bus drivers so they have extras for if [students] need a replacement or if they lose them,” said Superintendent Don Harman. “It’s a great partnership. I can’t say enough.”
These reflectors are designed to hang on a backpack and, when turned on, will either blink or stay on. Dr. Harman promised to reach out to both businesses personally to convey the school’s gratitude.
Oregon-Davis votes to publish annual budget; includes bus replacement and capital projects plans.
During the Aug. 12 meeting, the Oregon-Davis school board voted to publish their annual budget.
Included in the budget is the school’s updated capital projects and bus replacement plans, thanks to a change in state funding, which will be in effect for three years.
“We have a plan to replace buses every year and, obviously now with the new funding, we may not wish to replace a bus since we have the opportunity with the operations fund,” Harman said.
He went on to explain that the new operations fund combines bus replacement, transportation, and capital projects.
“It gives the corporation the flexibility if we need to purchase more buses or not purchase any buses and address capital projects.”
Currently, the corporation has three extra buses at their disposal.
“We do have buses that breakdown, so it is nice to have those extra buses,” Dr. Harman said.
On the other hand, the corporation’s capital projects list is fairly long. At the moment, it includes repairing sidewalks, replacing the HVAC system in the Jr./Sr. High building, replacing locks, updating the elementary playground, and replacing the carpet in the Jr./Sr. High building.
“Those are big ticket items. This is not locked in stone, but it gives us a guide to where we feel that there’s high need,” said Dr. Harman. “Obviously, there are other things that may come up and become priorities.”
After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve publishing the 2019-2020 budget.
OD varsity soccer team to sell banners for fundraiser, for the second year in a row, the Oregon-Davis school board unanimously approved the boys’ varsity soccer team advertisement banners fundraiser.
This year, the money raised will be used to update field equipment, purchase team jackets, as well as provide a few soccer camp scholarships.
If enough money is raised, Athletic director Jerry Miller is hoping to replace the field’s flag pole.
These banners will be sold to local businesses and will be hung on the back of the bleachers and along the infield fence for the duration of the season.
At the end of the season, the team will be thanking the supporting businesses by giving them the banner they purchased as well as a personalized photo of the team.
Anyone who is interested in buying a banner can contact Jerry Miller at (574) 867-4561.