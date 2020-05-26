MARSHALL COUNTY — On Friday, May 22 the band directors from LaVille Jr/Sr High School and Bremen Public Schools collaborated to celebrate their seniors. Nicholas and Danielle Lieto of LaVille and Matthew Sutton and Brenna Giazzon of Bremen traveled to the doorstep of all their senior band members and played a brass quartet arrangement of Pomp and Circumstance. It was very special for the directors to see their senior band members once more and to give them the gift of music as a final farewell.
“Since the seniors won't get to have pomp and circumstance played for them by classmates, we wanted to give them the opportunity to have their own pomp and circumstance! It may not have been the same, but it certainly was special and lots of fun to collaborate,” stated Nicholas Lieto.
The senior band members by school are:
LaVille:
Alexis Wilfing - Flute/Bass Clarinet
Nick Sherk - Alto/Baritone Saxophone
Trynitie Cox - Alto Saxophone
Adrian Johnson - Alto/Tenor Saxophone
Matthew McAlexander - Trombone/Baritone
Haley Ross - Percussion
Caleb Christy - Percussion
Austin McKinney - Percussion
Bremen:
Julianne Lawmaster - Flute
Chandler Miller - Alto Saxophone
Ashton Kucera - Trumpet
Justin Schmitt - Trombone
Josh Szpakowski - Tuba
Matthew Harman - Percussion
Brandon Schmucker - Percussion
Kristyn Kertai - Color Guard
Hailey Lierman - Color Guard
Brylee Murphy - Color Guard
“Congratulations to all senior band members! We are grateful and proud that you have been a part of the band program. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to your parents for letting us teach you and grow with you for all these years,” said all band directors. “We wish you well and know you will go far in all your future endeavors!”