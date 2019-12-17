Dog of the Week: Moose
Moose is a Landseer Newfoundland male. He is an extra large dog of one year old. He is good with older kids, but no cats.
Cat of the Week: Lisa
Lisa is a Siamese female. She is five years old.
If you are interested in Moose, Lisa or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.