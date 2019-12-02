CULVER — The Culver Lions are ready to roll with their newly replenished stock of Terri Lynn Nuts. Every year the Lions Club sells nuts and brooms as a means to raise funds for the organization which provides eye screenings, scholarships, dictionaries and a variety of other community outreach initiatives.
Susan Elizondo hopes that members of the community will consider purchasing some of the items for gifts and to use in holiday baking and to serve at holiday parties. “The nut sales enable our club to continue to support the Culver Community.”
Frieda Cultice can be reached at 574-842-2615 and Elizondo can be reached at 260-571-0452 to make a purchase for those who don’t already have a Lion in their lives. The Lions also have a booth at the Culver Winter Farmers’ Market every first, third and fifth Saturday of the month in the lower level of the Culver Union Township Public Library.
The following items are available to purchase.
Fancy Mammoth Pecan Halves -$12.00
Light Walnut Halves/pieces -$12.00
Black Walnut Pieces -$12.00
Giant Whole Cashews -$12.00
Deluxe Mixed Nuts (no Peanuts) -$12.00
Whole Almonds -$11.00
Turkish Apricot Halves -$10.00
Spicy Party Mix -$10.00
Honey Roasted Peanuts -$9.00
Praline Pecans -$12.00
Almond Cranberry Granola-$10.00
Sweet & Salty Trail Mix -$11.00
Milk Chocolate Coated Giant Pecans-$12.00
Milk Chocolate coated Giant Cashews-$12.00
Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins-$10.00
Milk Chocolate Bridge Mix (Fruit & Nuts)-$11.00
Dark Chocolate Almonds-$12.00
Cocoa Almonds-$12.00
Milk Chocolate Coated Peanuts-$10.00
Dark Chocolate Cranberries-$11.00