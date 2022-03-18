PLYMOUTH—The Life Enrichment Center, a subsidy of the Marshall County Council on Aging, is a place that offers senior citizens a safe place to socialize with others. They offer services that meet the needs of older generations, like transportation, meals on wheels, and more. They also offer a variety of events, like lunch and learns; arts, crafts, and hobby groups; and exercise classes.
One such event that they offer is euchre on Fridays at 1 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 p.m. As an unofficial Hoosier “sport,” this has been one of the Enrichment Center’s longest standing on-going events and one of their most popular.
Just because the same game is played doesn’t mean that the two groups are the same. In fact, the two appeal to different experience levels. “If they want to come and learn in a little more relaxed setting, I would recommend the Friday group. They’re more willing to teach. The Saturday group can be a little more competitive, but there’s more people there. So if you know how to play, and you want to challenge yourself with your skills, then you come to the Saturday group,” said Tina Morales, the event planner for Marshall County Council on Aging.
Regardless of which group a person chooses, they can be certain of having a good time and making new friends. “Everyone is friendly and it’s a good way to meet new people,” Morales stated. “We’ve had couples get married from the Saturday group! They met playing euchre.”
Anyone who wants to join is welcome. For those interested in attending a euchre group, the Life Enrichment Center does suggest giving the center a courtesy call so the group leaders know how many to expect.
The Life Enrichment Center is located at 1305 W. Harrison St., Plymouth. To discover more about the Marshall County Council on Aging and the services and events that they offer, go to their website, marshallcountycouncilonaging.org or call them at 574-936-9904. For those who struggle with transportation, there are options available Monday through Friday.