CULVER — Leon Bennett has travelled life and love in his 1932 Plymouth PB Rumble Seat Coupe. The story behind the vehicle is one of first, last and undying love.
When Bennett was 12 he began working for a local farmer named Judd Dillon. He worked for Dillon all through high school. Bennett was working at the grain elevator when he came upon his Plymouth Coupe. “I saw this car and fell in love.” The grain elevator was located on Jefferson St. where the Cove now stands.
Bennett said, “The car was owned by one of Dillon’s other employees by the last name of McKee. He always told me it wasn’t for sale.”
“I tried buying his car for a year before I ever got it.” Bennett waited for an opportunity. “McKee enjoyed spending some time drinking at the VFW. He drank a little beer and played some cards. One day I was in there and he just happened to need $75. I ran to the farm. We lived in Burr Oak. But the farm was closer. I asked Mr. Dillon for an advance on my pay. He gave me the $75 and I beat it right back down there. I paid him and got my car.”
Bennett didn’t waste any time. “I knew it was quicker to get $75 from my boss and pay him back than to drive the extra mile home to get my own cash.”
The car needed work, but it was drivable. “I don’t remember how I got it home. But, I got it home even before I had the paperwork in hand.”
Bennett was no stranger to fixing cars. “I waited for that car for a long time. Growing up on the farm as a kid, I always bought something that needed work. My dad was a mechanic. I didn’t have much money. It was always something that needed fixing. I would bring it home and we would fix it.”
Read more about this in this week’s edition of The Culver Citizen. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe!