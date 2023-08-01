On July 27, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. Plymouth Police were dispatched to an unwanted guest in the 1400 block of N Michigan St. Jan Lemler was pointed out by the victim as he left the scene on his bike. Lemler attempted to evade police on his bike. After a brief chase Lemler was taken into custody without incident, and he was lodged in the Marshall County Jail for Resisting Law Enforcement.

