On July 5, 2023, Plymouth Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of McDonald’s in reference to Jan Lemler causing an issue. Upon arrival, Lemler became aggressive toward the officers and was taken in to custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Lemler arrested for disorderly conduct
