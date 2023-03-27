On Thursday, March 23 at 6:26 p.m. Plymouth Police Department law enforcement units were dispatched to the Grace Baptist Church for a subject who was beating on a vehicle. Joey Lemler was inside a rental vehicle with his mother; he was agitated and vandalizing the vehicle. Lemler’s mother wanted him out of the vehicle as the vehicle had sustained damage from him. Lemler refused to get out of the vehicle so officers removed him from the vehicle. Lemler resisted while being taken in to custody. Lemler also committed battery on an officer while being placed into a patrol car. Lemler also expressed his desire to shoot all officers involved. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was lodged on the above charges. 

Tags

Recommended for you