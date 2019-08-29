HAMMOND -- Almost every one of the twelve Maria Center residents and co-workers remembered where they were when the Eagle, the command module of Apollo 11, landed on the moon on July 20, 1969, 50 years ago this summer.
Likewise, they all remembered their whereabouts when the Space Shuttle Challenger blew up during launch on January 28, 1986.
It was to have been the launch of the first teacher, New Hampshire’s Christa McAuliffe, into space.
She never made it.
She perished along with the entire Challenger crew that day.
Within two hours of the accident though, the wife of Challenger Commander Dick Scobee made the decision to carry on the space science education element of the mission, giving rise to the Challenger STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Education Centers nationwide and in several countries.
One is in Hammond on the campus of Purdue University Northwest, where residents spent the day learning about space science and birth of the STEM education centers.
It opened in 1999 and hosts field trips for all ages.
Their focus is middle school science, but their program is adapted for special needs students and learners of all ages.
During the interactive lesson, Commander Ann Vassar, a former teacher, guided the residents through physics and astronomy lessons as she showed them the center’s mission control booth and its various stations, along with the flight simulator and its numerous work areas.
Throughout the school year, student groups are assigned to teams during their visit and must work together to determine the success of their mission.
“The work areas are designed to look as closely as possible to mission control in Houston and to the space shuttle,” Vassar noted. “It offers opportunities for success through teamwork.”
“I loved the themes of knowledge and the interaction,” said Pauline Pierson. “You felt like you were part of it all.” Pierson’s brother, Raymond DeVault, was an engineer on the Apollo 11 crew in 1969, and she has a lot of memories of that, too.
“He was sworn to secrecy,” she recalls.
“Much later, he was able to share info with us. I remember looking up at the moon from my side yard that day in 1969, and wanting to see the people on the moon,” Pierson said.
The cooperation and teamwork elements of the Challenger Center’s mission also appealed to resident Ken Jamsa.
“I love the idea that the students need to use teamwork and interaction to solve problems,” he said. “You can’t do that alone. It requires cooperation.”
Resident Dorothy Geisler has a son who’s a professor emeritus at University of Concepción in Chile, so she, too was excited about the experience.
“I’m going to email him and let him know if we find any black holes,” she laughed.