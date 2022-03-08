LAKEVILLE—Despite the relative newness of the football field, athletes and athletic staff alike agree that the field requires major renovations. Although the field has been problematic ever since it was installed, other issues started becoming apparent last fall, which made the school realize that replacing the fields, unfortunately, a must.
According to Athletic Director Will Hostrawser, the field’s problems date back to money saving shortcuts during installation, including using an insufficient drainage system and using the original high clay-based soil, which does not drain well. The field was also not crowned properly, which did not help the drainage. It got so bad that in the 2021 football season, a LaVille home game had to be moved to another school’s field because standing water made the field unsafe to play. “We had places that any normal size high schooler… a 180 lib. lineman in high school. You step in a few places, you’re sinking down three-four inches. We’re talking about slips, knees, ankles. We’re talking about a lot of different accidents,” Zach Moore, the school’s Director of Operations and Transportation, told the board.
The 45-head sprinkler system has proven to be a dud, especially this past season. “I believe there were three heads that did not sink on that entire field. Everything else cratered. If you go on the south end zone right now, where we’re trying to kick extra points, we’re kicking out of a crater, and that’s one that’s been fixed already,” Hostrawser said. “I wouldn’t recommend them to somebody I can’t stand to put in a sprinkler system.”
The board considered three renovation options for the field from two Hoosier companies. The first is Advanced Turf out of Indianapolis. Hostetler Lawn and Landscaping out of Middlebury had two options, one that would completely reconstruct the field, and the other would be a short-term fix, assuming that the field would be replaced with synthetic turf in a few years. After much discussion, the board was leaning toward the final option, but tabled the vote until Hostrawser and Moore could bring more information.