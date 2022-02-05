LAKEVILLE—The Union-North School Board discussed student population estimate data for the school district, which is derived from the fall Average Daily Membership (ADM) count that was taken on Sept. 13, 2021. School corporation treasurer Beth Mangus reported that as of last fall, Indiana’s Department of Education (DOE) showed that in the Union-North school district, there were 1,123 students attending public schools in the district. Of that number, 825 attended LaVille schools, 272 attended schools elsewhere, and 26 went to a non-public school through the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program. None of this data reflects privately schooled or homeschooled students. A majority the 825 live outside of the district. “We have 460 students transferring in,” Mangus said.
At present, there is no data explaining why some students and their parents choose one school district over another. “I don’t know if they do exit interviews or if they can. Sometimes, families just pick up and leave and the school doesn’t know until they get a request for records,” Mangus said. However, she agreed with a comment made by board member Tom Smith at a previous meeting that knowing that information would be advantageous.
Board members pointed out that the 460 may be part of the transient population, moved for other reasons, transferred to a private school, began home schooling. At this point, ADM counts do not record those figures. “There are a lot of kids who come into the apartments or trailer parks or whatever. Then they turn around and in a very short time and they’re gone again,” said board president Karmen Eash. “So if those kids are counted at count day, and then they move, then they’re considered at some other place. I don’t know what that number is.”
The next ADM count will be held in February, during which the state will come in and count how many students are enrolled. This is the baseline data to determine the student population estimate data and state funding for the school for the semester.